Baghel unveils Rani Durgavati statues, aims to strengthen his influence

The Bhupesh Baghel government is setting up statues of Veerangana Rani Durgavati at various places to maintain its deep influence among the tribals.

By IANS Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Raipur: To gain or stay in power in Chhattisgarh politics, it is necessary to keep the tribal class happy and the parties do not want to lag in this.

Durgavati, the queen of the Gondwana kingdom, is also revered by the tribal community as a goddess.

In Chattisgarh, the tribals have been considered the key to power, because they comprise about 34 per cent of the voters in the state and have 29 of the 90 Assembly seats reserved for them.

In the last one year, the Bhupesh Baghel government has left no stone unturned to woo the tribals. On the one hand, where the campaign for propagation of tribal culture is going on, on the other hand, statues of Rani Durgavati are also being installed in the state.

Earlier, the statues of Gunda Dhur and Veer Gaind Singh along with Rani Durgavati were unveiled at Antagarh in Kanker district. Similarly, a life-size statue of Rani Durgavati was installed in the Mahasamund district .

A huge statue of Rani Durgavati has also been unveiled in Gariaband district.

Political analysts believe that the present government is making every possible effort to awaken the sense of Chhattisgarhi identity among the people of the state and that is why it is giving special importance to Teej, festivals, tribal communities in terms of state politics.

According to political experts, in the last assembly election in 2018, the Congress won 28 of the 29 seats reserved for the tribal class and the party wants to maintain its performance.

For this, it is necessary that special importance should be given to the ancestors of the tribals, that is why the Congress government is not only organising programmes, functions for this class, but also providing special facilities.