Six killed after lorry collides with car in Andhra Pradesh

Paderu: Six persons were killed on the spot in a tragic road accident when a lorry and car collided at Boddagudem in Chinturu mandal of this Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday afternoon.
The victims who were natives of Chattisgarh, were returning with some others in the car after visiting the Sitaramachandraswami temple in Bhadrachalam when the accident occurred.
Some others injured in the car were shifted to hospital for treatment. Overspeeding was said to be the cause of the accident.