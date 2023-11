Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel Expects 75 Seats For Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in the Congress party’s ability to achieve its 75-seat target after the first phase of voting on 20 out of 90 Assembly seats.