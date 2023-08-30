Chattisgarh first state to declare holiday on World Tribal Day: CM Baghel

By ANI Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said that Chattisgarh is the first state in the country to declare a holiday on World Tribal Day

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Wednesday said that Chattisgarh is the first state in the country to declare a holiday on World Tribal Day.

The government is taking steps for the tribal population of the state.

The state government is extensively working in the interests of tribal population. A hall taking shape in Nava Raipur, will keep the tribal culture, traditions and customs of tribal in display, said the Chief Minister.

CM Baghel also assured that the primary education will take place in tribal languages as well.

We have set up an organisation in Bastar to preserve the rich culture and tradition of tribal communities, he said.

Since 2011, the Census was not taking place. The government is working to preserve the culture and traditions and has released the benefits of separate schemes (in terms of money) by just pressing a button, added the CM.

World Tribal Day is observed on August 9 each year, to raise awareness of the challenges faced by indigenous people across the world, such as poverty, discrimination, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

