Bakrid celebrated in Nalgonda with fervour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Nalgonda: Muslims celebrated Bakrid across the district on Sunday with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Despite the rains since early in the morning, Muslims converged at Eidgahs and also at mosques dressed in traditional attire.

Large number of Muslims participated in Bakrid prayers in Eidgahs at towns and villages across the district. Special arrangements have made at Eidghas for prayers in view of the rains.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy visited the Eidgha on Jangon road in Suryapet and greeted the Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that Bakrid was a symbol of sacrifice while Telangana was home for different traditions and cultures. He said peace and harmony was flourishing in the state. The state government was giving equal importance to festivals of all religions and castes, he added.

Minister stated that the people should cautious about some forces, which have conspired to create rift among the people based on the religion for their political interests.

In Nalgonda, MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy participated in special prayers at Eidgha on Munugode road and conveyed his wishes to the Muslims.