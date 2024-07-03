| Three Arrested In Hyderabad For Not Delivering Meat On Bakrid After Collecting Money

Victim registered case with Habeebnagar police after the trio failed to deliver meat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons who cheated people after collecting money for ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice of animal) on Eid ul Adha were arrested by the Habeebnagar police on Wednesday. The police seized Rs. 23 lakh in cash, a laptop and a mobile phone from them.

The arrested are Mohd Naseer (30), a resident of Bahadurpura, Mohd Zafar Ahmed (29), a resident of Sun City and Mohd Ashwaq (27) of Bandlaguda Jagir.

According to the DCP (south west) D Uday Kumar Reddy, Naseer started a social organization ‘Khidmath Foundation’ and offered a ‘hissah’ (share in a sacrificial animal preferably an ox) and collected Rs. 2800 per share from around 2,179 persons.

“Naseer created a mobile phone based app and took bookings from the public. Counters were also set up at different places in the city for offline bookings. After collecting the money, the gang on the festival day failed to keep their promise and cheated people leaving them high and dry,” said Uday Kumar Reddy.

On the Eid ul Adha festival, the victims had gathered at the counters anticipating the delivery of the meat of the animals sacrificed by Khidmath Foundation. When no one turned up the victims approached the Habeebnagar police and made a complaint. Another case was booked at Filmnagar police station.

During enquiry the police came to know that the three persons could not arrange for large scale sacrifice of the animal and allegedly pocketed the amount. The police arrested Naseer, Ashwaq and Mohd Zafar and produced them before the court.