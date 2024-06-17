Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour in erstwhile Karimnagar

Ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and political leaders expressed their greeting to Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:02 PM

Ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and political leaders expressed their greeting to Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.

Karimnagar: Bakrid was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday. Muslim community people offered special prayers at Eidgah Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Ministers, MLAs, other public representatives and political leaders expressed their greeting to Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid. Peddapalli MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao visited the Eidgah in the outskirts of Peddapalli town and greeted the community people.

Bakrid celebrated in Adilabad

Adilabad: Muslims celebrated Bakrid with religious fervor and gaiety across erstwhile Adilabad on Monday.

Dressed in their best, devotees flocked to local masjids and participated in mass prayers which were begun following Khutba (religious speech). They sacrificed goats and made donations to mark the occasion. They exchanged hugs and wishes. They later distributed meat to neighbors and relatives as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, local legislators and elected representatives conveyed festival greetings by taking part in mass prayers. MLA K Premsagar Rao, Kova Laxmi, Dr G Vivek, Dr G Vinod, Vedma Bojju participated in the prayers. They said that the festival signifies sacrifice and Islam preaches compassion and love.