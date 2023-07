Balanandan Ayyappan emerges victorious in Online Chess Tournament

Ernakulam boy topped ahead of Siva Bhargav of Gurgaon and Uttam Surya of Hyderabad in second and third places

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:08 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Balanandan Ayyappan scored eight points from nine rounds to clinch online chess title of the International Chess Day Online Chess Tournament on Saturday.

The Ernakulam boy topped ahead of Siva Bhargav of Gurgaon and Uttam Surya of Hyderabad in second and third places with 7 points each out of 9 rounds.

Results: U-15 Boys: 1. Siva Bhargav, 2. Samarth Patodekar, 3. Abhinav J Waded; Girls: 1.Aishwarya Nedunoori, 2. Kushmitha Sai Cheedella, 3. B Vanshikaa Teertha; U-13 Boys: 1. Sai Likhithesh Reddy Ch, 2. Shivansh Mishra, 3. Rugved; Girls: 1. Sarika V, 2. Kirrthana Shrii Vutukuri, 3. Prerana; U-11 Boys: 1. Shreyan Bag, 2. Naman Garimella, 3. Jaikeerth Maram; Girls: 1. Navya, 2. Sai Susheela Reddycherla, 3. Sai Sri Hamsika Rachapudi; U-9 Boys: 1. Uttam Surya Sai Naidu, 2. Veersen Jain, 3. Thamizh Amudhan Yugender; Girls: 1. Muriel Shanessa Fernandes, 2. Alisa Joseph, 3. Anika; U-7 Boys: 1. Alex Joseph, 2. Vihaan Kumar Rachuri, 3. Gautham Malladi; Girls: 1. Nikhila Yadavilli, 2. Ishanvi Karamasi.