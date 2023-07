Kartavya clinches one-day Rapid Open Chess title

Winners in the age group categories of the One Day Rapid Open Chess Tournament, in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: Fide rated player Kartavya Anadkat emerged champion of the One Day Rapid Open Chess Tournament, conducted by the Hyderabad Chess Centre, YMCA, Secunderabad on Friday.

Kartavya tiled for the top spot with Srinandan Babu with 5.5 points each after six rounds. But the former emerged champion with the better tie-break score and took home the winners’ prize of Rs 4,000 and a trophy.

Top finishers: 1. Kartavya Anadkat (5.5), 2. Srinandan Babu J (5.5), 3. Pavan C (5), 4.Samarateja K(5) 5.Mehta Naitik R(5),6.M Tulasi Ram Kumar (5),7.Phani Krishna Ch (5), 8.Yohan Yadav T (5), 9.Mahendar B (5), 10.Jagreet Misra (4.5);

Best Female: 1. Vedika Goel (4), 2. Kushi Soma Srivatsa (4);

Best Veteran: 1. Kandi Ravi(4), 2. Sai V S T (4);



Children Special Prizes:

U-7 Boys: 1.Sanjay Karthik Poloju, 2. R Velvendan , 3.Charan Kumar Rathod; Girls: 1.Kavya Nirvana;

U-9 Boys: 1.Manas Arunsritej, 2.Kasyap Abhay Srivatsa, 3.Ranganamaina Manotej; Girls: 1.Jasveen Kaur;

U-11 Boys: 1. Kethan Reddy Nandyala, 2. Krithik Reddy Nanadyala, 3.Tarun Sai Thota;

U-13 Boys: 1. Vittanala Shanmuk Saish, 2. Mangalapalli Vidyadhar ,3.Thota Jovenkataraman; Girls: 1. Payyavula Lahari.