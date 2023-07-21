Telangana chess player Advaith clinches twin golds at 17th Asian Schools Chess Championship

Hyderabad chess player Vignesh Advaith Vemula won two gold medals at the 17th Asian Schools Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
Hyderabad: Hyderabad chess player Vignesh Advaith Vemula won two gold medals at the 17th Asian Schools Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in the under-15 category at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Another State chess player Yashvi Jian clinched a bronze medal in the 17th Asian Schools Blitz Chess Championship for the under-15 girls category. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud congratulated both the chess players.