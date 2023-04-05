Bandi greeted with eggs, chappals by hostile crowd at Hanamkonda court

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

File photo.

Hanamkonda: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had a bitter welcome at the Hanamkonda court complex, with hostile crowds pelting the police convoy bringing him there with eggs, chappals and water bottles.

The BJP State chief, who was arrested and arraigned as the principal accused in the Warangal question paper leak case, was being brought to the court by the Kamalapur police to be produced before the magistrate, when a large crowd that had gathered there shouted slogans against him, accusing him of playing with the lives of young children and pelted eggs and chappals at the vehicle carrying him.

A large number of BRS and BJP supporters too had gathered at the spot, with both sides shouting slogans against each other.