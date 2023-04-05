Bandi is principal accused in question paper case; charged with conspiracy, cheating

Hanamkonda: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay, who was taken into custody from Karimnagar in the wee hours of Wednesday, has been arrested and arraigned as the principal accused in the Warangal question paper leak case.

Sanjay has been booked by the Kamalapur police under Section 5 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair means) Act, 1997, Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. He is being produced before the magistrate at the latter’s official quarters behind the Hanamkonda Court Complex.

Earlier, high drama prevailed in Hanamkonda after local BJP leaders came to know that the police would produce Sanjay before the court there. Members of the legal cell of the BJP along with other leaders reached the court complex at Adalat Centre in Hanamkonda around 11 am. On the other hand, BRS activists led by West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar too reached the spot.

Activists from both the parties raised slogans against each other amidst heavy police bandobast.

Sanjay, after being taken into custody from Karimnagar, was first shifted to the Bommalaramaram police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district, from where he was later shifted to Palakurthy via Jangaon town. Doctors carried out medical tests on him at the Palakurthy CHC as a medical checkup is mandatory prior to producing him before the magistrate.

Three persons including a BJP worker, Booram Prashanth, were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday. On Wednesday, several BJP leaders including Hanamkonda district president Rao Padma were placed under house arrest as the BJP planned to conduct protests against the arrest of Prashanth and Sanjay.