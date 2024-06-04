Bandi registers highest winning margin in Telangana

Chandrashekhar Rao had won the seat by a margin of 2,01,581 votes, whereas Sanjay Kumar's winning margin stood at 2.25 lakh votes. In 2014, BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar won the Karimnagar seat by a margin of 2,05,007 votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 07:41 PM

Hyderabad: BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday surpassed the winning margin record set by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha bypoll in 2006.

In 2019, Sanjay Kumar defeated Vinod Kumar by a margin of 89,508 votes. Sanjay Kumar, while expressing gratitude to the people of Karimnagar for supporting him, gave the entire credit of his win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I could surpass all the previous margins of victory due to the trust shown by the people of Karimnagar to PM Modi. I owe my victory to the PM and people of the constituency, who elected me for the second term,” he said.

BJP wins Medak seat after a gap of 20 years: The BJP has won the Medak Lok Sabha seat after a gap of 20 years.

BJP leader Ale Narendra had won the Medak seat in 1999 and in 2004 on a BJP ticket. After two decades, BJP candidate M Raghunanadan Rao succeeded in winning the Medak seat by defeating BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.