List of winning candidates in Telangana Lok Sabha election

The election for 17 Parliamentary constituencies was held on May 13, 2024. While both BJP and Congress won 8 seats each, MIM won 1 seat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: Here’s the winners list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana.

Check out their names here.

BJP

1. Adilabad – Godam Nagesh

2. Nizamabad – Dharmapuri Aravind

3. Karimnagar – Bandi Sanjay Kumar

4. Malkajgiri – Etala Rajendar

5. Mahabubnagar – DK Aruna

6. Chevella – Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

7. Medak – M Raghunandan Rao

8. Secunderabad – G Kishan Reddy

Congress:

9. Nalgonda – K Raghuveer Reddy

10. Khammam – R. Raghuram Reddy

11. Warangal – Kadiyam Kavya

12. Mahabubabad – Balram Nayak

13. Nagarkurnool – Mallu Ravi

14. Bhongir: Chamala Kiran Kumar

15. Zaheerabad – Suresh Shetkar

16. Peddapalli – Gaddam Vamshikrishna

AIMIM:

17. Hyderabad – Asaduddin Owaisi