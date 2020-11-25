Bandi Sanjay launches verbal tirade against MIM

BJP State chief was responding to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement on PV Gnan Bhoomi and NTR Ghat

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Unleashing a no-holds-barred verbal war, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday warned AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi that the BJP would bring down the MIM headquarters in Darussalam if he dared to touch the PV Gnan Bhoomi and NTR Ghat located near the necklace road in Hyderabad.

Terming Narasimha Rao as the “Aradhya Daivam” (most revered deity) of Hindus, he said: “On Tuesday, MIM’s Mohammad Moazam Khan, the Bahadurpura MLA, called upon voters to elect the MIM so that they don’t have to pay power or water bills. He even challenged the State government to come and collect electricity and water meter readings. Does the government have the guts to do that?” he asked.

Calling upon Hindus to become a vote bank like that of Muslims, he said the MIM won five seats in Bihar even though it was a party of minorities. “This means that the 80 per cent Hindus there failed to form into a vote bank,” he explained.

