Bandi Sanjay using unemployed youth as pawns for political gain: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Minister Jagadish Reddy said Bandi Sanjay should tell the people of the State why he was not appearing before SIT probing the question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP of using the youth as pawns to fulfill its political agenda, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy cautioned youngsters not to fall prey to the vicious trap of the saffron party and spoil their career.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Jagadish Reddy said the BJP had launched an agitation against the TSPSC recruitment exam question paper leak not for the cause of the unemployed youth but to use it for political gain. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay was misleading youth on the issue and was using them to target the BRS government, he said.

Taking exception to Sanjay dragging IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s name into the issue, Jagadish Reddy said Sanjay should tell the people of the State why he was not appearing before SIT probing the question paper leak case.