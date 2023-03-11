Bandi Sanjay’s remarks blown out of proportion, says DK Aruna

BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the comments made by Bandi Sanjay were blown out of proportion to defame him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Finding fault with BRS leaders for filing cases against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his remarks against MLC K Kavitha, BJP national vice president DK Aruna alleged that the former was being targeted to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor scam.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Aruna said the comments made by Sanjay were blown out of proportion to defame him. “All this drama by BRS leaders is a diversion tactic. Our leader’s comment was not intentional. They are deliberately targeting him for political gain,” she alleged.