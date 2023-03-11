Bandi Sanjay’s remarks: Warangal BRS demands apology

West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and other BRS leaders have demanded that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay apologise for his objectionable remarks on MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and other BRS leaders have demanded that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay apologise for his objectionable remarks on MLC K Kavitha

Warangal: Government Chief Whip and West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and other BRS leaders have demanded that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay apologise for his objectionable remarks on MLC K Kavitha. They also burnt the effigy of Sanjay at Kazipet junction here on Saturday. They also demanded Sanjay to withdraw his comments immediately.

Referring to ED’s questioning of Kavitha, the MLA said the BJP led Central government was deliberately targeting BRS leaders and added that Kavitha honoured the law and appeared before the ED. Mayor G Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj, former chairman of KUDA, Yadava Reddy, corporators and others participated in the protest.