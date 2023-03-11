Bandi Sanjay’s effigy burnt in Khammam

Party workers took out a protest rally from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s camp office to Yellandu crossroads and burnt the BJP leader’s effigy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

BRS ranks burnt an effigy of BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Large-scale protests were staged by BRS ranks in the erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday protesting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks against MLC K Kavitha.

In Khammam, party workers took out a protest rally from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s camp office to Yellandu crossroads and burnt the BJP leader’s effigy.

Mayor P Neeraja and BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju said the BJP leader’s comments against the MLC were highly condemnable and there was no place for such comments in democracy.

Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohara, SUDA chairman Vijay, corporators Ravuri Karuna, Saraswati, Vijaya Nirmala, Thota Umarani, Mateti Aruna, Gajjela Lakshmi and others took part in the protest. Similar protests were staged in Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Palair and other parts in the district.