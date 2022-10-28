Bandi taking oath at Yadadri temple would not change facts: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Nalgonda: Reminding that BJP used a ‘swamiji’ to execute its plan to buy four TRS MLAs, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday said that taking oath by its state president Bandi Sanjay at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Moinabad farmhouse incident was not believable.

Reacting on Sanjay taking oath in Yadadri temple, Dayakar Rao said that it was common for the BJP to utilize religious faiths for its political benefits. People would not believe the claims of Sanjay for taking oath at the temple. The people already came to conclusion what is fact in the episode after leakage of audio records. He made it clear that Sanjay would not win as MP from Karimnagar in the next elections. He was not for any challenge on it.