Bandi terms KCR anti-national

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar broke all political etiquette on Thursday, when he put words in the mouth of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, attributing comments he never made only to paint the latter as an anti-national.

“Chandrashekhar Rao is a pucca anti-national because he has ties with the MIM, which has links with terrorist organisation. The Chief Minister’s comments on Indo-China skirmishes indicate that tilt,” he said, and urged intelligence agencies to keep a watch on his movements.

Chandrashekhar Rao had, on Wednesday, taken on the BJP government at the Centre for its failures on various fronts, and observed that the Centre, when faced with difficult situations or during elections, always raised the bogey of China and Pakistan to rake up public sentiments.

“How can the Chief Minister in his speech on Wednesday term the incursions by China as a failure of our armed forces,” he said, adding that he must apologise for belittling Indian soldiers who had lost their lives protecting the Indo-China border. The fact is that the Chief Minister only made a mention of the China, Pakistan bogey raised by the BJP and never uttered a word about the Indian Army.

Continuing in the same vein, Sanjay, addressing the media here, said: “Are you planning to hand over Hyderabad to MIM? Do you want Hindus to live in Hyderabad or not?”

Stating that he would make the corporation pay for the challans slapped on youth for minor traffic violations in the city if elected in the GHMC elections, he alleged that the State government was targeting the younger population only in the new city. “Police have no guts to impose similar penalties on traffic violations in the old city,” the BJP leader alleged.

He also declared that the BJP would also ensure a thorough survey of the extent of flood damage in the State and secure funds from the Centre. “If elected, we will sanction Rs 25,000 to every household, replace damaged furniture, cars and other vehicles,” he declared.

