Banjara Hills police question two in drug case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:39 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Thursday questioned two businessmen Shashikanth and Sanjay in connection with the Radisson Blu hotel drug case.

The two were previously arrested by the Punjagutta police along with Nigerian national Tony in a drug case. They were questioned for around six hours.

The interrogation, according to police officials, was after indications of links between the two and Abhishek Vuppala, business partner of Pudding & Mink pub and Anil Kumar, who were arrested following a raid on the pub on April 2. The links were revealed during questioning of Abhishek and Anil Kumar.

“The mobile numbers of a few persons were found in the phones of Abhishek and Anil Kumar. Based on that, we are issuing notices and asking those persons to appear before us,” an official said.

The police have also found that the packing of the drugs found at Pudding & Mink and the ones seized in the Punjagutta case were identical. The two businessmen are learned to have told the police that they did not know Abhishek or Anil Kumar.

The police have issued notices to three more persons asking them to appear before them.