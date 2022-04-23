Bank employee held on charges of cheating woman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tukaram Gate police on Thursday arrested an outsourcing employee of a nationalized bank on charges of cheating an elderly woman in the guise of opening a Yono account on her mobile phone and stealing Rs.45 lakh from her bank account. Police recovered Rs.9.5 lakh while another Rs.15.2 lakh was frozen in bank accounts.

The arrested person was K.Shashi Kumar Raju (26), a resident of LB Nagar and native of Yadadri-Bhongir. Police said Raju became acquainted with the 75-year-old victim from Safilguda, when she visited the bank in Secunderabad.

“He used to help her in transactions and noticed that she had huge money as fixed deposits in the bank,” an official said, adding that he took her mobile phone and on the pretext of installing the ‘YONO App’, updated his mobile phone number in place of her’s.

“Later, he availed overdrafts to the extent of Rs.45 lakh against her fixed deposit. It was when bank officials called her for payment of interest on the OD account that the victim learned about the cheating,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .