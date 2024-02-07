Bankers asked to sanction loans to the eligible without delay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 06:12 PM

Adilabad: Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj asked bankers to sanction loans to the eligible applicants in time. He was speaking at a district-level meeting with bankers here on Wednesday.

Raj told the bankers to achieve targets of the annual credit plan set for the district by the end of the ongoing financial year. He instructed them to disburse loans without causing inconvenience to farmers. He asked them to sanction loans to eligible agriculture allied sectors, medium and small scale industries, education and homes without delay. He underlined issuance of loans of various government schemes.

The Collector advised the bankers to raise the cap on the loans given to self-help groups. He opined farmers would be able to achieve financial progress with the help of loans to agriculture, dairy, poultry, and other allied sectors. He later unveiled a potential linked credit plan of 2024-2025. He felicitated Grameena Bank Regional Manager Venkatram Reddy for reaching annual target.

Lead Bank Manager Prasad, NABARD District Manager MD Rauf, District Industries General Manager Padma Bhusan Raju, ITDA-Utnoor deputy director Dileep Kumar, Agriculture Officer Pullaiah and many other officials were present.