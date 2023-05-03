Officials told to commence works by R&B department in Adilabad

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj told officials to begin the works of a railway under bridge at Thamsi bus stand and a fly over at the office of LIC at the earliest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj told officials to begin the works of a railway under bridge at Thamsi bus stand and a fly over at the office of LIC at the earliest

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj instructed officials of the Roads and Buildings department to commence various works in Adilabad town soon. He convened a review meeting with the officials of the department, revenue and municipality over the progress of the works here on Tuesday.

Raj told officials to begin the works of a railway under bridge at Thamsi bus stand and a fly over at the office of LIC at the earliest. He stated that funds Rs 97.2 crore were granted to the two works. He underlined the need to have coordination among the officials of these departments. He also asked officials to start works on the Integrated District Offices Complex sanctioned for Adilabad at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. He told the officials of the department to complete balance works of a double-bed houses colony at KRK Colony and Mavala mandal centre.

Additional Collectors Rizwan Shaik Basha, N Nataraj, trainee Collector P Shreeja, R and B Executive Engineer Narsaiah, RDO Ramesh Rathod, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Municipal commissioner Shailaja and Collectorate Superintendent Ram Reddy were present.