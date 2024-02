BAPS Hindu Mandir, UAE: Official Inauguration | Abu Dhabi | PM Modi

The ceremony included traditional rituals and Vedic Yajnas, and attracted thousands of devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 04:34 PM

Hyderabad: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was officially inaugurated, marking the first Hindu temple in the UAE. The ceremony included traditional rituals and Vedic Yajnas, and attracted thousands of devotees.

Watch: