Barbers launch relay hunger strike in Mancherial

Mancherial: Barbers in the district on Thursday launched an indefinite relay hunger strike opposing the entry of an ‘outsider’. The members of Nayi Brahmana Seva Sangham, an association of barbers belonging to the town, held a meeting and resolved to begin the hunger strike as part of their agitation. Telangana Nayi Brahmana Yuvajana Sangham State president Pagadala Mahender and vice-president Thumula Anand extended solidarity to the protest on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahender said that some corporate firms were trying to plunder their traditional occupation by setting up hair salons in urban areas. He demanded the government and local public representatives to intervene and prevent such attempts. They sought ban on entry of people from non-barbers community into the profession.

Meanwhile, barbers belonging to 18 mandals across the district took out rallies in support of the protest. They urged officials concerned to stop ‘outsiders’ from foraying into their occupation. They opined that it would affect their livelihood and force them to end lives.

Vishnubhaktula Sadanandam, president of town Nayi Brahmana Association, association’s Mancherial district president Iripelli Venkanna, general secretary Jampala Chandraiah, honorary president of the body Adimulam Srinivas, working president Iripelli Bhupati, general secretary Muthyala Sudhakar, treasurer Mutyala Sadanandam and vice-president Kurimilla Srinivas were also present.

