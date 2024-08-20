Barren couple dies by suicide in Mancherial

The couple consulted doctors, but Venkatamma failed to conceive for quite a long time. She resorted to the drastic step soon after death of her husband, unable to live alone, locals said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 03:54 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A barren couple died by suicide in a gap of 24 hours as they were allegedly depressed over not having children at Kasireddypalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Tuesday.

Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector K Mahender said that Patri Guruvaiah (40), a farm laborer, ended his life by consuming pesticide on Sunday evening. His wife Venkatamma (30) killed herself by hanging on Monday night. The couple was unhappy about not having children. They consulted doctors, but Venkatamma failed to conceive for quite a long time. She resorted to the drastic step soon after death of her husband, unable to live alone, locals said.