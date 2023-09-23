Basanthnagar railway bridge works started after ten years

Vehicles are facing severe hardships to pass through a single narrow bridge and a number of accidents have also taken place.

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Peddapalli: The long pending works of the railway bridge near Basanthnagar are started. Though the entire stretch of Rajiv Rahadari right from Hyderabad to Mancherial was completed a decade ago, the railway bridge works were pending due to various reasons.

Local MLA Korukanti Chander discussed the issue with the officials of railway department and HKR, which laid the road, on a number of occasions to find a solution for the problem. Finally, the bridge works started on Friday. The works of fixing girders with the help of huge cranes are started.

Out of six girders, four were fixed on Friday and Saturday by stalling the movements of trains. The remaining two girders will be fixed on Sunday.

It will take three months to lay concrete and complete other works. Railway officials ADN Gupta, SSE Rambabu, SSE Srinivas, team leader Ramesh Babu, and PV Rao, HKR CGM Ramakrishna Rao, DGM Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Basanthnagar toll plaza manager Ramakrishna and others examined works.