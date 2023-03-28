Basar temple earns income of Rs 29.44 lakh in 28 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Nirmal: The Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam (SGSD) of Basar has registered an income of Rs.29.44 lakh in 28 days. Counting of the hundials was conducted at the temple on Tuesday.

Temple Executive officer Vijayarama Rao said the temple earned Rs.29,44,395 in the form of offerings, 102 grams of mixed gold, 1.060 kilograms of silver and four foreign currency notes from February 28 to March 27.

He stated that devotees from not only Telangana, but also neighboring Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka visit the temple after taking a holy dip in Godavari river.

SGSD is the only temple that houses goddess Saraswathi in southern India. Parents throng this shrine for performing Aksharabhayasam, a customary ritual for initiating children into the world of alphabets.

