CM KCR announces Rs.25 crore for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for the Hare Krishna Movement's Heritage Tower at Narsingi here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:43 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Stressing that a peaceful society was required for the future of the nation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government would extend all support to everyone and all organisations, which follow peaceful, devotional practices and aim for universal peace.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for the Hare Krishna Movement’s Heritage Tower at Narsingi here on Monday. The Tower, which also consists of temples, is being constructed at a cost of Rs.200 crore.

“I am really proud to be here among all of you to share joyous moments. A very very devotional beautiful temple will come up very shortly in Hyderabad,” he said.

The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower is coming up in Hyderabad in less than four years. The Telangana government also contributes Rs.25 crore towards construction of the temple. This assistance will be released by the government shortly, Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The State government has built the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri in a very decent way and was being appreciated by one and all, he said, adding that the government was also in the process of developing the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kondagattu and Vemulawada and Kaleshwaram temples.

“We strongly believe that a peaceful society is must for the future of the nation and universe. If you want have peace, it can be derived from prayers at temples and other religious structures,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower should serve the society in both devotional and social ways.

The Lord blesses mankind in different forms and methods. Irrespective of language and region, praying to the lord has been continuing since the evolution of mankind to the current age. When a person achieves victory, he claims credit for the same but when he suffers loss like a crop loss due natural calamity, he blames the lord, the Chief Minister said.

Temples should be defined as community centres. Temples have a linkage through various religions. Religious ignorance among people creates trouble for humans. No religion promotes hatred but religious ignorance takes people into a trance and forces them to do perform inhuman activities, he said.

“No preacher has told the community to be violent, definitely not in Hinduism and Lord Krishna. But due to their ignorance, people with their false interpretations are creating troubles in the society,” he said.

Referring to writer Rahul Sankrityan’s Volga to Ganga, the Chief Minister said it depicted the same. If the essence of our Vedic culture and Upanishads were understood properly, there cannot be bigger messages to the mankind, he said.

Hare Krishna Movement was doing definitely doing a great service to the society, especially the support being extended to Telangana Government through the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Right from school children to IT employees, many were relishing hot, hygienic and nutritious food through Annapurna Centres, he said.

“Not a single complaint has been lodged till date. After relishing the food, students and even high income group people were appreciating Telangana Government and Akshaya Patra foundation. Unless there is serious dedication it was not possible to cook on a massive scale and serve the food,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

“I thank and appreciate the Hare Krishna Movement for rendering great service towards society and the nation through Akshaya Patra and other programmes,” he said.

Irrespective of the occasion, including the pandemic, the Movement has always been in the forefront to serve the needy. At the same, the Movement should initiate measures for curbing hatred and promoting differences in the name of religion, he said.

“We perform rituals and Yagams and pray the God for universal peace and well-being. That be the case, then there should be no hatred among the people. This should be propagated in a big way,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

In a progressive city like Hyderabad and the speed and development was increasing, people were becoming targets for diseases. To overcome these problems, temples bhajans and keertans were the best medicines according to many researchers, he said, adding that people adopt music therapy for peace.

ISKCON Bengaluru president Madhu Pandit Das hailed the Chief Minister for his vision in economic and spiritual growth in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s resolve to ensure that no person shall go hungry in Telangana was great. He also constructed the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri in a marvelous way, Das said.