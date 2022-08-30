Basketball: Double delight for G9 at General Manager Cup

Hyderabad: Team G9 boys teams clinched U-16 and U-19 basketball titles in the General Manager Cup held at the Railway Recreation Club (RRC) Grounds, Secunderabad on Monday.

The U-16 G9 team defeated YMCA Youth 14-8 in the final while the U-19 team thrashed KPHB 21-14 to emerge champion.

In the U-16 final, G9’s Chandu combined well with Sameer to put their side in the lead. However, Ashish of YMCA Youth scored two two-pointers to level the scores. G9’s Ram scored a two-pointer to take the lead back. Sameer used his speed to score through drive-in and scored two two-pointers to extend the lead.

Sameer scored seven while Venu and Chandu scored two points each to guide their side to victory.

Meanwhile in the girls category, Necklace Price and Don Bosco emerged champions in the U-16 and U-19 categories respectively.

Results:

Finals:

U-16: Boys: G9 14 (Sameer 7, Ram 3, Venu 2, Chandu 2) bt YMCA Youth 8 (Ashish 6, Sanjeev 2); Girls: Necklace Price 8 (Disha-6, Tanu-1, Vidhi-1) bt KVBR 6 (Alina-3, Pari-2, Vaishali-1);

U-19: Boys: G9 21 (Gowtham-11, Subhash-6, Shravan-4) bt KPHB 14 (Srikanth-6, Surya-4, Kiran-4); Girls: Don Bosco 7 (Jahanvi-6, Saharsa-1) bt KVBR 6 (Pari-4, Alina-6).