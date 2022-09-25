Bathukamma festival begins on grand scale in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Adilabad: After a lull of two years brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the streets, junctions and premises of temples in the erstwhile Adilabad district came alive on Sunday with the air reverberating with folk songs of Bathukamma as the nine-day floral festival began.

Dressed in their finest, women from all walks of life arrived at the venues of the celebrations in every street and important junctions and shrines, carrying the Bathukamma and dancing to melodious folk songs clapping rhythmically. Many women also wore the Bathukamma sarees provided by the government. As many as 9.04 lakh sarees were given to women aged above 18 and beneficiaries of food security scheme cards, helping them celebrate the floral festival with pride in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The women gathered flowers from the forest fringes while some of them bought them from roadside vendors. Venues of the festival were decorated with lamps and public address systems were arranged for playing songs hailing Bathukamma. Both urban and rural parts of the district came alive with colorful celebrations of the floral festival.