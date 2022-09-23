Bathukamma sarees help women celebrate festival: Minister Indrakaran

(Minister Indrakaran Reddy distributes Bathukamma sarees to beneficiaries in Nirmal on Friday) Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the government was striving hard for the welfare of all sections of the society.

Speaking after distributing Bathukamma sarees to women here on Friday, the Minister said Bathukamma sarees were being distributed to 2.73 lakh women in Nirmal district. Every year during Bathukamma festival, which is a symbol of Telangana culture, the government presents sarees to financially weak women. As a result, the people of Telangana celebrate the festival of flowers in a grand manner.

The Minister also said Bathukamma has gained more recognition all over the world after the formation of Telangana and that Rs.339.73 crore was being spent for distribution of Bathukamma sarees in the State this year.

MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao distributed sarees to beneficiaries in different parts of Mancherial Assembly constituency, while MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, Durgam Chinnaiah, Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Athram Sakku, Rathod Bapu Rao and G Vittal Reddy took part in similar events in their Assembly segments.