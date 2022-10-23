Bathukamma video competition awards given away in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: Bathukamma Video Competitions-2022 awards, organised by the State Language and Culture department in collaboration with Digital Media of Telangana, Telangana Padaalu Isirelu Sanskr̥ti Group and Gadigolu, were presented to winners drawn from across Telangana, in a glittering awards function at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday.

The winners of Bathukamma Video Competitions-2022 also received cash prizes ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 6,000. While G Ravi Kumar from Hanamkonda won first prize and received cash prize of Rs. 14,000, the second prize that came with a cash prize of Rs 12,000 went to Teja Goud from Yadadri District.

The third prize in the video competitions with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 went to Chette Mallikharjun from Jagtial. Apart from the winners, special appreciation prizes and consolation prizes were also awarded for taking part in the Bathukamma video competitions-2022.

On the occasion, poets, historians and Telangana experts said that preserving language is like preserving culture and traditions. There is a need to play Bathukamma in its original form and it is necessary to keep Bathukamma alive and the songs being produced by a few media channels in the name of Bathukamma is misleading the culture and traditions of Bathukamma, they said.

The Chairman, Telangana Press Academy, Allam Narayana, State Information Commissioner, Katta Shekhar Reddy, Director, State Language and Culture department Mamidi Harikrishna were the guests of honour in the event and gave away the prizes to winners.

Poet and Telangana historian, Sriramoju Haragopal, Founder of Gadigolu, Sudheer Kumar Phandra, writer Swarna Kilari and Naveen, Telangana Digital Media Assistant Director, Madhav Mudumbai were also present.