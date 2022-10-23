CM KCR greets people on Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana and the entire country on the occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister said the people of the country celebrate Diwali with fervour as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Diwali teaches us the philosophy of getting rid of ignorance and spreading the light of knowledge, he said.

On the occasion of Diwali, Chandrashekhar Rao wished that like in Telangana, the light of happiness and progress spread in the lives of people of India and lead a joyful and prosperous life.

He appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali with utmost devotion and in an environment friendly manner to avoid any mishaps while bursting firecrackers.