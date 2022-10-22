CM KCR approves PRC for TSRTC employees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:06 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

(File Photo) In yet another Diwali bonanza for TSRTC employees, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday approved a pay revision for TSRTC employees.

This comes a day after the TSRTC announced Dearness Allowance payment and arrears, besides festival advance totaling Rs.100 crore to the employees.

The PRC implementation for TSRTC employees was due since 2017. To this effect, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan met the Chief Minister and requested for PRC implementation for the employees. After the Chief Minister’s approval, instructions were issued to the TSRTC management for PRC implementation.

However, with the Munugode bypoll notification in vogue, Roads and Buildings and Transport Secretary KS Srinivasa Raju wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking approval for PRC implementation.

Soon after the Election Commission’s approval, PRC would be implemented for the TSRTC employees, Bajireddy Goverdhan said in a statement.

Thanking the Chief Minister for approving the PRC implementation, he said TSRTC management was committed to the welfare of employees. With the State government extending support, TSRTC was on a revenue generation path, he added.