Batters make merry in HCA Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 11:33 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: The duo of Nitin Sai Yadav (5/96) and Saketh Sairam (4/125) impressed with the ball after M Abhirath Reddy (300) and P Aman rao (237) hit massive centuries in their first innings as their side Hyderabad XI drew their match with President XI on the third day of the HCA Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament at Uppal Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Hyderabad XI rode on Abhirath’s triple ton and Aman Rao’s double century and Chandan Sahani’s unbeaten 110 to post a massive 713/4 before declaring their innings. Later, Nitin Sai and Saketh Sairam helped their team to dismiss President XI to 432 runs.

In the other match between Secunderabad and Secretary XI also ended in a draw. Batting first, Sagar Chaurasia smashed 184 runs and P Nitish Reddy hit 122 runs to help Secunderabad XI post 599. In reply, Secretary XI were bowled out for 487 runs. K Nitesh Reddy scored 141 runs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad XI 713/4 decl in 131.2 overs (P Aman Rao 237, M Abhirath Reddy 300, Chandan Sahani 110no; Ilyaan Sathani 3/90) drew with President XI 432 in 118.1 ovs (P Shiva 116, J Mallikarjun 64, A Prithvi Reddy 70 no, Nitin Sai Yadav 5/96, Saketh Sairam 4/125);

Secunderabad XI 599 in 131.4 overs (P Nitish Reddy 122, Sagar Chaurasia 184, M Dhanush 66, T Ravi Teja 62; TP Anirudh 3/113, Atul Vyas 3/88) drew with Secretary XI 487 in 118.5 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 141, Syed Askari 87, TP Anirudh 58, E Sanketh 4/66).