Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad pocket three points

After declaring their innings at 503/7 in their first innings with the help of Arbaz Baig’s century, Hyderabad dismissed Odisha for 481 to take a slender 22-run first innings lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Odisha’s Shreyansh Bharadwaj smashed 256 runs but Hyderabad took three points by virtue of the first innings lead after drawing their Junior Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Tournament match in Bargarh, Odisha, on Monday.

After declaring their innings at 503/7 in their first innings with the help of Arbaz Baig’s century, Hyderabad dismissed Odisha for 481 to take a slender 22-run first innings lead. Though Odisha’s Bharadwaj scored a double century, they fell short of Hyderabad’s first innings total. Sambit K Beja (79) and Md Sohail Khan (54) chipped in with half-centuries.

For Hyderabad, Pranav Varma picked up four wickets while S Nishanth shared the spoils with a three-wicket haul.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 503/7 decl in 138 overs (R Alankrith 52, Arbaz Baig 109, S Dheeraj Goud 154, K Sri Harsha 50no, VM Dhanush 52no) drew with Odisha CA 481 in 144.4 overs (Shreyansh Bharadwaj 256, Sambit K Beja 79, Md Sohail Khan 54, S Nishanth 3/57, Pranav Varma 4/141).