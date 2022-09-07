BC Study Circles offers long-term coaching

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:18 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Study Circles under the Backward Classes Welfare Department are extending long-term coaching classes for the Civil Services (Prelims-cum-Main) Examination 2023 starting September 29.

The coaching will be provided to 200 meritorious students at BC Study Circle at Osmania University, Hyderabad, and 100 at Hanamkonda. Selection is on the basis of academic performance of the candidates and an online screening test.

Fifty per cent candidates who are aged below 31 years and cleared Civil Services preliminary examination earlier or appeared for Group-I Main exam or secured 75 per cent of marks in the postgraduate courses will be directly admitted to the coaching programme. Such candidates can submit the application with relevant documents at BC Study Circles at OU and Hanamkonda on or before September 22.

Another 50 per cent of the candidates will be admitted on the basis of an online screening test which will be conducted on September 25. Candidates selected for the coaching programme will be extended a financial grant of Rs 5,000 per month for lodging, boarding and transportation purposes besides Rs 5,000 worth of books which will be provided as study material. Candidates will also have access to the library. The coaching will be provided till May 20, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online or offline applications between September 8 and 22. Online application can be submitted on the website https://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in/. For more details, contact (Hyderabad) on 040-277077929 or 7780359322 and (Hanamkonda) on 0870-2571192 or 9948221077.