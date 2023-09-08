BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents golden ticket to Sachin Tendulkar

The cricketing extravaganza will be played from October to November 19 in India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Source: Twitter/BCCI

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Friday handed over a ‘Golden’ Ticket’ to ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar .

“As part of our “Golden Ticket for India Icons” programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt . A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar’s journey has inspired generations. Now, he’ll be part of the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE,” BCCI took to X, former Twitter, to share the news.

Earlier, BCCI gave its first ticket to Amitabh Bachchan.

In order to promote the event, the BCCI came up with ‘Golden Ticket for India Icons’ programme, where prominent people from various fields in India will be handed special tickets, also called VIP passes.

The ‘Golden Ticket’ allows ticket holders to watch all matches of the World Cup.