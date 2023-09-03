BCCI set to announce Men’s World Cup squad today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:03 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: With the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup just around the corner, excitement is building among fans as they are eager to learn who will make to the world cup squad. Cricket enthusiasts have been making their own predictions for the 15-member squad. As September 5th is the deadline for squad announcements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to unveil India’s squad today.

Sanju Samson, initially announced as the backup for KL Rahul, may lose his spot now that Rahul has fully recovered. Selectors are likely to prefer KL Rahul, especially with Indian openers struggling to provide strong starts.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has arrived in Sri Lanka for discussions with the team management. The Indian selectors recently indicated that the World Cup team would closely resemble the squad currently competing in the Asia Cup. Selectors may omit Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna from the 17-member squad initially announced for the Asia Cup.

The probable squad includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.” This version addresses the grammatical issues and makes the content clearer.