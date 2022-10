BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 League: Hyderabad girls down Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-19 girls defeated Chattisgarh by seven wickets in the fifth round Group D match of the BCCI Women’s Under-19 T20 tournament held in Chennai on Saturday.

After restricting the opposition to 111/4 in 20 overs with the help of Ishitha Koduri (2/11) and Pujasree (2/14), Hyderabad rode on M Sakshi Rao’s unbeaten 35-run knock to record victory with three balls remaining. Sandhya Gora also chipped in with a useful 31.

Brief Scores: Group D: Chhattisgarh CA 111/4 in 20 overs (Aishwarya Singh 48, Kumud Sahu 20; Ishitha Koduri 2/11, Pujasree 2/14) lost to Hyderabad CA 112/3 in 19.3 overs (Sandhya Gora 31, N Kranthi Reddy 25, M Sakshi Rao 35no)

In Hyderabad:

Group B: Sikkim CA 32 in 16.4 overs (Vandita K Rao 5/2) lost to Karnataka CA WU19 33/no loss in 3.1 overs;

Meghalaya CA 24 in 12 overs (S Mitali 3/4, Riya Soni 2/8, Deeksha 2/4, Priya Mishra 3/3) lost to Delhi CA WU19 25/0 in 2.3 overs;

Vidarbha CA W19 141/4 in 20 overs (Sayali Rajendra Shinde 59, Prachi 40no; Presha Naik 2/30) bt Goa CA 63/9 in 20 overs (Jahnvi Ranganathan 2/8, Riya Baniya 4/6).