BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 League: Hyderabad women lose to Bihar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad U-19 women’s team lost to Bihar CA by nine wickets in a truncated Group-D fourth round match of the BCCI Women’s Under-19 T-20 Tournament held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Batting first Hyderabad posted 33/3 in five overs. In reply, Bihar scored 34/1 in 4.3 overs to win the match.
Earlier in the round three, riding on K Anika’s 47-knock, Hyderabad thrashed Himachal Pradesh. Batting first Hyderabad scored 134/3 in 20 overs. Later, K Vaishnavi Yadav picked up three wickets for eight while Puja Sree and N Kranthi Reddy snared two wickets each to restrict Himachal for 46/9 in 20 overs to guide their side to victory. In round two, Andhra CA defeated Hyderabad CA by 40 runs.
Brief Scores:
HCA (W) 33/3 in 5 overs lost to Bihar CA 34/1 in 4.3 overs;
In Hyderabad: Goa CA 80/2 in 17 overs (Presha Naik 25) bt Sikkim 45/6 in 15 overs (Dikcha 21, Harshita Yadav 4/9) by VJD Method; Delhi CA vs Vidarbha CA washed out.