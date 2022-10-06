BCCI U-19 Women’s T20 League: Hyderabad women lose to Bihar

Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad U-19 women’s team lost to Bihar CA by nine wickets in a truncated Group-D fourth round match of the BCCI Women’s Under-19 T-20 Tournament held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Batting first Hyderabad posted 33/3 in five overs. In reply, Bihar scored 34/1 in 4.3 overs to win the match.

Earlier in the round three, riding on K Anika’s 47-knock, Hyderabad thrashed Himachal Pradesh. Batting first Hyderabad scored 134/3 in 20 overs. Later, K Vaishnavi Yadav picked up three wickets for eight while Puja Sree and N Kranthi Reddy snared two wickets each to restrict Himachal for 46/9 in 20 overs to guide their side to victory. In round two, Andhra CA defeated Hyderabad CA by 40 runs.

Brief Scores:

HCA (W) 33/3 in 5 overs lost to Bihar CA 34/1 in 4.3 overs;

In Hyderabad: Goa CA 80/2 in 17 overs (Presha Naik 25) bt Sikkim 45/6 in 15 overs (Dikcha 21, Harshita Yadav 4/9) by VJD Method; Delhi CA vs Vidarbha CA washed out.