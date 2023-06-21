Be Safe With Third Party Apps | CoWIN Data Breach In Telegram

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
Private information of thousands of Indian citizens including their names, date of birth, gender, phone number, Aadhaar details, passport details, and location where the first dose was administered have been leaked from the CoWIN portal

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 21 June 23
Social media recently platforms were flooded with shocking reports about alleged breach of private user data from the CoWIN portal. Private information of thousands of Indian citizens including their names, date of birth, gender, phone number, Aadhaar details, passport details, and location where the first dose was administered have been leaked from the CoWIN portal.

