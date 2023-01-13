Be prepared for making Kanti Velugu programme a success: Karimnagar Collector

Karnan advised the officials to be prepared to meet any difficulties in taking up the eye check up of people from January 18.

Collector RV Karnan interacting with Asha and Anganwadi workers while inspecting Kanti Velugu centers in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan asked officials to be well prepared for making the Kanti Velugu programme a success. He visited Kanti Velugu centers in Chigurumamidi, Mulkanoor, and Ramakrishna colony of Thimmapur mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan advised the officials to be prepare to meet any difficulties in taking up the eye check up of people from January 18. Besides educating people about the programme, all facilities such as drinking water, seating arrangement, shamiyanas, lights, fans and others should also be arranged at centers for the convenience of the public.

He advised the staff to allow the people for eye testing only after recording their details in the tab. For providing the glasses to the needy on the spot, an order would be placed to the company. thge Collector also instructed the officials to provide accommodation, food and transportation facilities to the staff to be engaged in Kanti Velugu.

Interacting with ASHA and Anganwadi workers, he advised them to take care of their health besides the public. All the staff should undergo anemia tests and take iron tables if they are anemic. Instructing them to download a-Shield mobile application, he opined that an anemic free district programme, a-shield would reach to the public when only ASHA and Anganwadi workers were having clear awareness on the programmes. Mandal special officer Netinyal, Tahsildhars Md Mubin (Chigurumamidi) and Kanakaiah (Thimmapur), MPDO Narsiaha, APO Sravan Kumar, Medical Officer Dharma Naik and others were present.