Beat competition with hard work and dedication, says IPS officer Siriseti Sankeerth

Khammam: “Hard work and dedication for job aspirants are must to beat the competition and that is what made me stand here as an IPS officer and I listened to my mentors and teachers in doing so,” said Trainee IPS officer Siriseti Sankeerth.

Elaborating further, the IPS Officer said that having a detailed study plan based on the syllabus is a must. Prepare a subject-wise plan chalking out how much time to spend on each subject. You have to spend more time on subjects that are hard for you, he advised aspirants.

“Approach the subjects logically, and there’s no need to mug up. One has to choose a suitable study material. Forming a study group will enhance your chances of success as sharing of knowledge happens in collective learning,” he added.

Stressing on the importance of taking proper care of one’s health, he asked those preparing for the TSPSC examination to organise study space, not spend long hours on studying alone but take a break occasionally. “Do not exhaust yourself. One important aspect of competitive exams is that aspirants shall not get disappointed if they fail,” stressed the police officer.

One has to try again by giving his or her 100 per cent effort. Every life has its own success and failure. Failure is not fatal, success is not final, he said, adding, “I failed to clear my SI exam as I was not able to pass the physical fitness test and later I became an IPS officer in my sixth attempt. However, during my training in NPA, I won many medals in athletics,” said Sankeerth.

Saying this is a very important time of aspirants’ life, he said, “If you are passionate enough about success it will be yours. You can contact me at my mobile number: 8317642193 if you have any doubts. I will respond to you in my free time.”

