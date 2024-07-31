Beat the monsoon mosquito menace with these household plants

Here’s a guide to some of the best options you can grow in your garden or even indoors to keep mosquitoes at bay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 02:58 PM

Managing the mosquito menace in monsoons is a common concern, but did you know certain plants can help? Here’s a guide to some of the best options you can grow in your garden or even indoors to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Tulsi (Holy Basil):

Tulsi, or holy basil, is effective in killing mosquito larvae and repelling insects like whiteflies and asparagus beetles. Varieties like lemon basil and cinnamon basil are also good at keeping mosquitoes away.

Mint:

Mint’s refreshing flavor also serves as a mosquito repellent. The plant is easy to grow in gardens or containers indoors, provided it gets enough light and moisture.

Garlic:

Garlic is a potent natural repellent, effective against mosquitoes and other insects. It can be cut and placed in mosquito-prone areas or used as an extract sprayed on plants. Planting garlic in your garden also helps deter insects.

Lemongrass:

Lemongrass is renowned for its strong, citronella-rich scent, which is a natural mosquito repellent. It’s heat and drought-tolerant, but should be kept indoors during frost.

Citronella Grass:

Similar to lemongrass, citronella grass emits a citrus-like scent that repels mosquitoes and whiteflies. It’s a common ingredient in mosquito repellents and can be grown indoors or outdoors, provided it receives bright, filtered sunlight.

Lemon Balm:

Also known as horsemint, lemon balm is flavorful, medicinal, and requires minimal maintenance, making it easy to grow anywhere.

Lavender:

Lavender’s pleasant smell drives away mosquitoes and other insects. This drought-resistant plant thrives in sunny spots with well-drained soil.

Rosemary:

An evergreen shrub, rosemary is excellent for repelling mosquitoes and other bugs like cabbage moths and carrot flies. It thrives in hot, dry weather and can be easily maintained in small pots indoors.

Marigold:

Marigolds are known for their vibrant colors and distinctive smell that repels mosquitoes and garden pests such as squash bugs and tomato worms. They can be grown both indoors and outdoors and placed near doorways or windows to keep mosquitoes out.

Catnip:

Catnip contains Nepetalactone, a compound found in many insect repellents. It can be grown both indoors and outdoors.