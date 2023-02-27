Beer lover enraged over sale of sub-standard beer in Jagtial, urges officials to ensure sale of branded beer

| Beer Lover Enraged Over Sale Of Sub Standard Beer In Jagitial Urges Officials To Ensure Sale Of Branded Beer

Officials attending Prajavani, a people's grievance redress meeting, were a bit flummoxed when a youngster asked them to ensure that a particular brand beer be made available in the liquor shops in the district headquarters.

Jagtial: Officials attending Prajavani, a people’s grievance redress meeting, were a bit flummoxed when a youngster asked them to ensure that a particular brand beer be made available in the liquor shops in the district headquarters. He argued that the sale of sub-standard beer brands was affecting the health of beer consumers.

The youngster Beeram Rajesh also complained to offficials that while branded beer was available in belt shops at a higher price, the licensed liquor shops were selling sub-standard beer, as the shop owners had formed themselves into a syndicate and decided to push sub-standard beer.

He also told officials that branded beer was being sold in Korutla, Dharmapuri and other towns in the district forcing people to travel long distances to consumer standard beer. Many have met with accidents while travelling, he said.

On the mushrooming belt shops in rural areas, he asked officials as to how branded beer was available, albeit at a higher price, while retail outlets do not sell the branded beer. Beer lovers, who were consuming the sub-standard beer were also suffering from Uric Acid related health problems also.

Businessmen, who take license from government to sell liquor, have no right to decide what brands to be sold, but they should sell all brands to the consumers, he argued. Though some could believe that the issue was too trivial in nature, sale of sub-standard beer posed serious health problems he said.

Though surprised a bit with the argument, officials attending the praja vani programme in Integrated District Offices Complex, saw some merit in his argument. Additional Collector BS Latha instructed the Excise Superintendent to look into the matter and solve the problem.