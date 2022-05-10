Vikarabad man dials 100 to ask for beer

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State police in recent years have taken steps to make themselves more approachable.

While most have been appreciative and contacted police for geniune concerns, one man in Vikarabad took it to a whole new level.

According to sources, a person identified as Janigela Madhu dialled 100 around 2 am in an inebriated state and asked the police to save him from an emergency.

Acting swiftly, when the police reached his residence, to their shock, he asked them to get two bottles of beer for him.

He said as the wine shops were closed and he had exhausted his stock of liquor at home, he made the request with the police. The man was arrested for wasting the officers’ valuable time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .